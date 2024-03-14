Search

Gold & Silver

Gold price up by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan

04:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2024
Gold price up by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan


KARACHI – Gold price saw slight increase in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market on Thursday. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs250 to settle at Rs228,550 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs215 to close at Rs195,945.

In international market, the price of gold increased by $9 to settle at $2,188 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,600 and per 10-gram at Rs2,229.08.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a return of positivity on Thursday, with an increase of over 1,000 points in intraday trade.

At around 1:42 pm, the KSE-100 index surged by 1015.82 points, or 1.59 percent, reaching 65,064.26 from the previous close of 64,048.44.

KSE-100 index surges by more than 1,000 points in intraday trade

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303.3 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.53 750.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.66 173.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.89 320.39
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

