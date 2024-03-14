Gold price up by Rs250 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price saw slight increase in domestic market of Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market on Thursday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs250 to settle at Rs228,550 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs215 to close at Rs195,945.

In international market, the price of gold increased by $9 to settle at $2,188 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,600 and per 10-gram at Rs2,229.08.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a return of positivity on Thursday, with an increase of over 1,000 points in intraday trade.

At around 1:42 pm, the KSE-100 index surged by 1015.82 points, or 1.59 percent, reaching 65,064.26 from the previous close of 64,048.44.