BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has started issued Roll Number slips to 9th class students ahead of first annual examination 2024.

The secondary school part-I examination are set to commence from March 19 in Gujranwala and other cities of Punjab.

The Gujranwala Board in a statement said that public and affiliated schools can download the roll number slips of the regular students from official website by using their passwords.

It added that the roll number slips of private candidates have been dispatched at their addresses, adding that the candidates can also download the roll number slips online.

It is mandatory for all public and private candidates to bring their roll number slips while taking exams as they will not be allowed to appear in papers without it.

Class 9 Roll Number Slip 2024 for Private Students Gujranwala Board

Private students can download the roll number slips by clicking here. They can download it by form no, personal information and roll no.

The board said the eligible candidates, who are unable to download the roll number slips, can contact it through email address.