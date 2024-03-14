BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala has started issued Roll Number slips to 9th class students ahead of first annual examination 2024.
The secondary school part-I examination are set to commence from March 19 in Gujranwala and other cities of Punjab.
The Gujranwala Board in a statement said that public and affiliated schools can download the roll number slips of the regular students from official website by using their passwords.
It added that the roll number slips of private candidates have been dispatched at their addresses, adding that the candidates can also download the roll number slips online.
It is mandatory for all public and private candidates to bring their roll number slips while taking exams as they will not be allowed to appear in papers without it.
Private students can download the roll number slips by clicking here. They can download it by form no, personal information and roll no.
The board said the eligible candidates, who are unable to download the roll number slips, can contact it through email address.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
