Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 June 2021
08:45 AM | 21 Jun, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,850 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 84,325 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 98,000 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Karachi
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Quetta
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Attock
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Multan
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,420
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:36 AM | 21 Jun, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 907 new cases, 30 deaths09:15 AM | 21 Jun, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 June 202108:45 AM | 21 Jun, 2021
- Punjab Police to be purged of cops using drugs11:44 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- Pakistani president greets newly-elected Iranian counterpart Ebrahim ...09:05 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
Celebs honour their dads on Father’s Day
06:34 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- Is Fawad Khan making a comeback on TV?05:32 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp, Bamsı Beyrek made brand ambassadors for ...02:17 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- Mahira Khan spends quality time with beau Salim Karim in Nathia Gali01:41 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021