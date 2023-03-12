In phone call with US Congressman Brad Sherman, Imran Khan decries violent crackdown on PTI

ISLAMABAD – Defiant Pakistani politician Imran Khan refused to back off, as the firebrand politician announced a rally in Lahore despite imposition of section 144 by the caretaker setup.
A week after Punjab police fired tear gas at PTI armed workers in Lahore, resulting in the death of at least one protester in ensuing clashes, former prime minister Imran Khan holds a telephonic conversation with US representative for California's 32nd congressional district Brad Sherman.
"Pleased Dr Asif Mahmood was able to come to my home today to discuss recent developments in Pakistan. Also pleased that former PM Kahn took the time to discuss issues with us by phone", Bradman said, announcing to release video statement soon.
Pleased @DrMahmood40 was able to come to my home today to discuss recent developments in #Pakistan.— Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) March 11, 2023
Also pleased that former PM Kahn took the time to discuss issues with us by phone.
Will soon release our video statement.
After the unusual telephonic conversation, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the consequences of Ali Bilal aka Zillry Shah’s death will be big for the PDM government, saying the US lawmaker has taken notice of the killing.
Khan’s telephonic conversation with US Congressman raised questions as the outspoken politician blamed the US-led conspiracy behind his ouster. He however took a U-turn on his narrative wherein he accused Washington of engineering his ouster from power using local leaders.
