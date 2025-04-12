Pakistani pediatric cardiologist Dr. Masood Sadiq elected APPCS President

LAHORE – Another proud moment for Pakistan’s medical community as noted cardiologist Dr. Masood Sadiq has been elected as the President of the Asia Pacific Pediatric Cardiac Society (APPCS) for two-year term.

The Lahore-based cardiologist becomes second Pakistani ever to hold this prestigious position, after Prof. Dr. Shahryar Ahmad Sheikh, who was elected in late 90s.

The executive council of the APPCS picked new President during 10th Biennial Meeting as it represents the largest professional and academic body in the Asia Pacific region, covering 23 nations including Japan, China, India, Australia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, and others.

Dr Masood, a pioneer in pediatric cardiac care, is currently serving as President of the Pakistan Pediatric Association, and aims to use new role to enhance pediatric cardiac care in South Asian nation – where the need for cardiovascular health initiatives has never been more critical.

A recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Dr Masood now looking to foster international collaborations, expanding training opportunities, and elevating the standards of care through global partnerships. His contributions to medicine have previously been recognized with several other honors, including PPA Centre Gold Medal for excellence in serving the children of Pakistan.

His appointment to new coveted role marks proud moment for Pakistan and promises a strengthened future for pediatric cardiac care across the region.