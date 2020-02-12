Death toll from coronavirus epidemic in China rises to 1,113
Web Desk
09:40 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Death toll from coronavirus epidemic in China rises to 1,113
Share

BEIJING - The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1,113, the number of confirmed cases has reached 44,653, the Chinese state health committee said Wednesday.

A day before, the death count was 1,016 and the number of confirmed cases 42,638.

"As of midnight on February 11, the state health committee received information from 31 provinces... about 44,653 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, including 38,800 people currently infected (8,204 are in serious condition); a total of 4,740 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,113 died," the state committee said in a statement.

More From This Category
Death toll from coronavirus epidemic in China ...
09:40 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus spreading outside China could spark ...
08:59 PM | 11 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus death toll crosses 1,000 in China
11:10 AM | 11 Feb, 2020
China confirms death of two foreign nationals ...
10:15 PM | 10 Feb, 2020
Iran unveils ballistic missile, 'new generation' ...
09:15 PM | 9 Feb, 2020
Two US soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Nangarhar ...
03:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone begins WWE training
02:06 PM | 12 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr