Death toll from coronavirus epidemic in China rises to 1,113

BEIJING - The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 1,113, the number of confirmed cases has reached 44,653, the Chinese state health committee said Wednesday.

A day before, the death count was 1,016 and the number of confirmed cases 42,638.

"As of midnight on February 11, the state health committee received information from 31 provinces... about 44,653 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, including 38,800 people currently infected (8,204 are in serious condition); a total of 4,740 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,113 died," the state committee said in a statement.