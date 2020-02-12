SC orders restoration of Karachi Circular Railway within 3 months
Web Desk
10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
SC orders restoration of Karachi Circular Railway within 3 months
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered the government to restore debunked Karachi Circular Railway within three month.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulazar Ahmad heard a petition pertaining to railways losses. Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Planning Minister Asad Umar and other officials attended the hearing.

The chief justice ordered the authorities to start work on the KCR within one month in order to make it fully operational.

Umar argued that it would not possible, to which, the chief justice remarked: “Make your people to deliver”.

“Why are you giving the KCR to the Sindh government?” the chief justice questioned and remarked that the circular railway’s condition would be like plight of transport in the city.

Why the KCR was made a part of the CPEC? The chief justice asked. The planning minister said that the decision was taken due to the prevailing economic condition. The chief justice remarked that Pakistan may get loan at higher rate from China.

More From This Category
Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance ...
12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
Chaudhry Nisar reached London for medical ...
11:36 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
PM Imran to receive Turkish President Erdogan at ...
11:30 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Kamyab Jawan Program: Sialkot-based youth to get ...
11:09 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
SC orders restoration of Karachi Circular Railway ...
10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2020
Women, children among eight dead in Multan ...
09:21 AM | 12 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone begins WWE training
02:06 PM | 12 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr