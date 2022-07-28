Ayeza Khan’s video of surfing in US goes viral

Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Laapata star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her adventures and family vacation sneak peeks.

Turning to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to USA with husband Danish Taimoor and kids Hoorain and Rayan.

Her latest enchanting video is winning hearts on social media, in particular, the video where Khan's daredevil side shows as she jumps on a water slide. ""Go with the flowwww", captioned the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.