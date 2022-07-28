Ayeza Khan’s video of surfing in US goes viral

Web Desk
04:11 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Ayeza Khan’s video of surfing in US goes viral
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
Share

Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Laapata star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her adventures and family vacation sneak peeks.

Turning to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to USA with husband Danish Taimoor and kids Hoorain and Rayan.

Her latest enchanting video is winning hearts on social media, in particular, the video where Khan's daredevil side shows as she jumps on a water slide. ""Go with the flowwww", captioned the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

Ayeza Khan jets off to US for family vacation 06:37 PM | 27 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan's enchanting vacation pictures are winning hearts on social media as the superstar has jetted ...

More From This Category
Zara Peerzada's new swimming pool photos set ...
05:10 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
TikTok star Dolly's new dance video in mountains ...
04:38 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Superstar Shaan takes a dig at Shahid Afridi over ...
03:47 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Momal Sheikh faces backlash over latest video
03:23 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Shaniera Akram takes on Noor Bukhari for ...
11:57 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
Falak Shabir drops unseen romantic photo with ...
11:20 AM | 28 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Peerzada's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire
05:10 PM | 28 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr