Momal Sheikh faces backlash over latest video

Lollywood diva Momal Sheikh rose to the pinnacle of prominence with her dramas and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and stylish looks.

However, the Happy Bhag Jayegi actor's latest video has landed in hot waters as she is receiving flak for her actions.

The Mushk star's misguided use of the holy Quran has ignited criticism and severe backlash from the netizens. The aforementioned video shows the ritual performed by the Sheikh family before anyone departs for a long trip:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Momal Sheikh (@momal15)

The moral brigade did not hold back, highlighting the wrong tradition and insult of the religious book. Derogatory comments also poured under the post featuring Momal's video.

On the work front, Momal has amassed a loyal fan following with her performance in popular dramas such as Dil e Momin, Yariyaan, Mushk, Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai, and others.

