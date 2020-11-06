Reko Diq case — NAB gets transit remand of two key suspects
Share
ISLAMABAD – An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday granted transit remand of two accused to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Reko Diq case.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing in the matter.
NAB produced two accused Sher Khan and Muhammad Farooq before the court.
NAB prosecutor Usman Masood prayed the court to grant one week transit remand for shifting the accused to Quetta.
The court asked the bureau to send the accused to Quetta as soon as possible and granted transit remand till November 10.
It may be mentioned here that anti graft body had filed a reference to AC Quetta pertaining to embezzlement of billions of rupees in Reko Diq. The chairman NAB had issued arrest warrants against the accused.
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest propaganda against ...11:36 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Acclaimed mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien meets COAS Bajwa10:13 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Ban on indoor marriages as NCOC announces new Covid-19 restrictions09:30 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- ECC raises wheat support prices to Rs1650 per 40kg09:15 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Wear face mask or pay Rs500 fine, Karachi commissioner issues order ...08:57 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Prince Charles opens up about his personal style in interview with ...03:23 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about US elections02:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumors01:12 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020