Reko Diq case — NAB gets transit remand of two key suspects 
Associated Press of Pakistan
06:24 PM | 6 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday granted transit remand of two accused to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Reko Diq case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing in the matter.

NAB produced two accused Sher Khan and Muhammad Farooq before the court.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood prayed the court to grant one week transit remand for shifting the accused to Quetta.

The court asked the bureau to send the accused to Quetta as soon as possible and granted transit remand till November 10.

It may be mentioned here that anti graft body had filed a reference to AC Quetta pertaining to embezzlement of billions of rupees in Reko Diq. The chairman NAB had issued arrest warrants against the accused.

