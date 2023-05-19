Search

Technology

EU states approve first complete set of crypto rules

Web Desk 10:45 PM | 19 May, 2023
EU states approve first complete set of crypto rules
Source: File Photo

The world's first complete set of laws to regulate crypto assets received final approval from European Union states on Tuesday, building pressure on nations like Britain and the United States to play catch-up.

Regulations were hammered out with the European Parliament and passed in April. The European Union's finance ministers met in Brussels to ratify the guidelines.

The regulations are anticipated to go into effect in 2024.

Following the demise of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, policymakers now see regulating cryptocurrency as being more vital.

"Recent events have confirmed the urgent need for imposing rules which will better protect Europeans who have invested in these assets, and prevent the misuse of the crypto industry for the purposes of money laundering and financing of terrorism," said Elisabeth Svantesson, finance minister of Sweden

According to the regulations, companies must seek a licence in order to issue, trade and safeguard cryptoassets, tokenized assets and stablecoins in the 27-country bloc.

By making transactions more transparent, ministers have taken steps to prevent tax evasion and exploitation of cryptoasset transfers for money laundering.

They decided that regardless of the amount being transferred, service providers must start requesting the names of senders and beneficiaries of crypto assets starting in January 2026.

Debunking top 3 myths about cryptocurrencies in Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

Twitter set to allow users to make audio video calls, direct messages in 2.0 update

12:52 PM | 10 May, 2023

Google launches first 'App Growth Lab' in Pakistan to support local app developers

10:11 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Madhuri Dixit treats Apple CEO to Vada Pav as U‎S tech giant opens first store in Mumbai

02:22 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Pakistani court announces first ever decision with ChatGPT help in 'sex case'

09:16 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Italy becomes first country to ban ChatGPT over privacy concerns

08:24 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

US inaugurates first-ever Pakistan Pavilion at Game Developers Conference

02:59 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

EU states approve first complete set of crypto rules

10:45 PM | 19 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 19, 2023

09:18 AM | 19 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 19, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.54
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 19, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,990.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 182,406 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,757.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: