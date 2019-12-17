Bejing-based multilateral bank to finance Pakistan’s socio-economic projects

ISLAMABAD – The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has decided to finance a number of development projects in Pakistan targeting socio-economic uplift, bank’s President Jin Liqun said Tuesday.

In a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the head of the multilateral development bank headquartered in Beijing, China said “AIIB was fully committed to socio-economic development of Pakistan”.

With a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia, AIIB invest in sustainable infrastructure and other productive sectors.

President AIIB said his visit to Pakistan would give an understanding about the country’s socio-economic needs and the priorities of the government.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan’s investment policy provided a comprehensive framework for conducive business environment to attract Foreign Direct Investment.

He also appreciated the AIIB’s funding of US$100 million for M-4 Gojra-Shorkot motorway and US$ 300 million for Tarbela-V hydropower project.