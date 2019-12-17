ATC grants bail to Khursheed Shah in corruption case
Web Desk
08:05 PM | 17 Dec, 2019
ATC grants bail to Khursheed Shah in corruption case
ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to PPP leader Khursheed Ahmed Shah in a case of alleged corruption being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused, who was arrested in Septembe, has been granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs5 million.

The anti-graft watchdog launched an investigation against the former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly in August.

Shah is accused of holding benamidaar assets including bungalows, petrol pumps and hotels. NAB also alleged that Shah had allotted to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.

NAB Sukkur had summoned Shah through a letter, however, the PPP leader refused to appear before the investigation team.

On July 31, the NAB approved launching of an inquiry against Shah.

