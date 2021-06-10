ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi holds first balloting, booking ceremony

ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi is all set to usher in a new era of the highest standards

of living with a man-made beach side community offering a unique lifestyle opportunity and

a solid lifetime investment.

Following the announcement for the incorporation of Escrow account payments, to make a

secure and streamlined process for investors. ARY Laguna is excited to announce that the

balloting and booking has begun today, in an event that was held at the ARY Laguna head

office. Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail inaugurated the first balloting session along with

Chairman ARY Laguna Mr. Salman Iqbal. Also present at the ceremony were Administrator

DHA, Haji Jan Mohammad Chairman ARY Group, Haji Abdul Rauf Vice Chairman ARY Group,

Mr. Yaqoob Iqbal – CEO ARY Laguna and the management of ARY Laguna.

At the occasion Governor Sindh appreciated the efforts of DHA and ARY. He said, “I am

delighted to see DHA and ARY working together to add this modern state of art project to

our city of lights, which will definitely enhance the city’s outlook and at the same time bring

economic and life style benefits to many”.

Mr. Salman Iqbal said, “ Alhamdulillah we have started the balloting process today, and we

are confident that this project will not only set the standard for modern living but at the

same time it will become a landmark project for the country’s progressive image”.

With development and construction already in full swing, ARY Laguna will be the landmark

project by which all future projects will be judged, especially with the introduction of a 20

acre man-made lagoon which is being made in collaboration with the internationally

acclaimed Crystal Lagoons.DHA City Karachi has been superbly planned with a visionary approach to make it a resident friendly city in terms of provision of healthcare, education, family entertainment, and access friendly facilities. Horticultural component has been imaginatively

incorporated to make DHA City Karachi a green and healthy city.

Balloting will be done every week, all unsuccessful members names will automatically be

added in the next ballot.