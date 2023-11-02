Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves witness slight increase

KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 12.5 billion while the central bank held the reserves of $ 7.5 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 14 million to US$ 7.5 billion during the week ended on October 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5.6 billion, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on October 20, 2023, were US$ 12.6 billion. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7.4 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5.6 billion.