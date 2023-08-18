SBP reserves up by $12m to $8.05b

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a $12 million increase in its foreign exchange reserves to reach $8.05 billion on a weekly basis, according to a statement released by the central bank on Thursday.
As of August 11, the total liquid foreign reserves of the country were recorded at $13.379 billion, as indicated in the official communication.
In line with data from the central bank, commercial banks held net reserves amounting to $5.3237 billion.
The reason behind the surge in foreign exchange reserves was not explicitly mentioned by the central bank.
These current reserves are deemed sufficient to cover imports for a period exceeding two months.
Notably, last month witnessed a substantial augmentation in SBP reserves, bolstered by financial inflows from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following the IMF’s endorsement of a $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).
Contrary to market expectations, the SBP decided to maintain the key policy rate at 22% the previous month, rather than raising it in line with IMF recommendations. This determination was revealed by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed subsequent to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.
Explaining the rationale, Governor Ahmed articulated, “Given the decline in inflation, the SBP has opted against a rate hike.”
During a press conference, the head of the central bank stated that the projected growth rate for the upcoming year is anticipated to hover between 2% and 3%. He further elaborated that import restrictions have been completely lifted by the government, leading to a $4.2 billion surge in foreign exchange reserves in July, attributed to funds received from the IMF and other amicable nations.
Governor Ahmed also highlighted that SBP’s foreign exchange reserves now stand at $8.2 billion and are projected to witness further enhancement by December of this year.
The SBP Governor indicated that more loan extensions are anticipated in the following months, while emphasizing that the MPC anticipates a reduction in inflation.
In response to the persistent inflationary pressures, the SBP has incrementally raised its key policy rate by 12.25 percentage points since April 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
