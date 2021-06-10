Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 10 June 2021
09:45 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 10, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|155.50
|156.60
|Euro
|EUR
|188.60
|190.60
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|219.10
|222.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42.50
|43
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.50
|42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|119.10
|121.10
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126.50
|128.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.60
|118.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- PSL6 – Karachi Kings face off Multan Sultans in 16th match today11:04 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
- Watch: PTI’s Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps, abuses PPP’s Qadir ...10:26 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 10 June 202109:45 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
- ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi holds first balloting, booking ceremony09:39 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,303 new cases, 76 deaths09:10 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
Indian actor Boman Irani’s mother dies at 94
10:00 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- Selena Gomez may soon launch Rare Beauty brand in Pakistan09:32 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- Karachi still among world's least liveable cities06:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- Replace Corona tune with Surah Ar-Rahman, requests Yasir Nawaz07:02 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021