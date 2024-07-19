Ayesha Jahanzeb, Haris Ali settle domestic violence dispute

Renowned anchorperson Ayesha Jahanzeb and her husband Haris Ali have reconciled their differences.
Ayesha, who had filed a case of domestic violence against Haris, appeared in the Lahore sessions court with her lawyer Asim Mumtaz where she recorded her statement, leading to a settlement between the couple.
During the hearing, the court asked Ayesha if she had come of her own free will, noting her visible distress. Ayesha responded, “What happened was very unjust and should not happen to any woman, but I accept the decision made by the respected individuals.”
Ayesha further stated that she did not want to pursue the case, and the decision was made in the presence of witnesses.
After hearing Ayesha’s statement, the court said the approval was granted only to the extent of bail, and the decision on acquittal would be based on the charge sheet.
It is notable that the Cantt court had sent the accused Haris Ali to jail on judicial remand. On July 10, Ayesha Jehanzeb had filed a case against her husband at Sarwar Road police station.
The case stated that her husband had subjected her to violence three to four times, injured her, threatened her with a pistol, and on the day of the incident, also subjected their children to violence.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|280.8
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
