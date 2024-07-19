Ayesha Jahanzeb, Haris Ali settle domestic violence dispute

Renowned anchorperson Ayesha Jahanzeb and her husband Haris Ali have reconciled their differences.

Ayesha, who had filed a case of domestic violence against Haris, appeared in the Lahore sessions court with her lawyer Asim Mumtaz where she recorded her statement, leading to a settlement between the couple.

During the hearing, the court asked Ayesha if she had come of her own free will, noting her visible distress. Ayesha responded, “What happened was very unjust and should not happen to any woman, but I accept the decision made by the respected individuals.”

Ayesha further stated that she did not want to pursue the case, and the decision was made in the presence of witnesses.

After hearing Ayesha’s statement, the court said the approval was granted only to the extent of bail, and the decision on acquittal would be based on the charge sheet.

It is notable that the Cantt court had sent the accused Haris Ali to jail on judicial remand. On July 10, Ayesha Jehanzeb had filed a case against her husband at Sarwar Road police station.

The case stated that her husband had subjected her to violence three to four times, injured her, threatened her with a pistol, and on the day of the incident, also subjected their children to violence.