Two Rawalpindi men booked for raping same girl on pretext of marriage

RAWALPINDI – Police have registered against two men for raping a girl on pretext of marriage for one and half years in Rawalpindi.

The case has been registered in Mundra area of the city on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. It said that a suspect named Haroon raped the girl for one year on pretext of marriage. He later broke up with her and later started blackmailing her with obscene videos and photos.

It was also reported that another suspect Siraj sexually assaulted her for six months on pretext of marriage. The mother in her complained said the suspect also snatched mobile phone from her daughter.

She said that suspects also pasted the objectionable photos of her daughter outside the houses of their neighbours.

She added that the suspects had also started sending the videos and photos to her other daughters and their husbands.

Police have launched an investigation against the suspects after registering the cases.