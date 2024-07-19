Two Rawalpindi men booked for raping same girl on pretext of marriage

RAWALPINDI – Police have registered against two men for raping a girl on pretext of marriage for one and half years in Rawalpindi.
The case has been registered in Mundra area of the city on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. It said that a suspect named Haroon raped the girl for one year on pretext of marriage. He later broke up with her and later started blackmailing her with obscene videos and photos.
It was also reported that another suspect Siraj sexually assaulted her for six months on pretext of marriage. The mother in her complained said the suspect also snatched mobile phone from her daughter.
She said that suspects also pasted the objectionable photos of her daughter outside the houses of their neighbours.
She added that the suspects had also started sending the videos and photos to her other daughters and their husbands.
Police have launched an investigation against the suspects after registering the cases.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|280.8
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
