New routes for Peoples Bus Service in Karachi announced; check details

KARACHI – The Sindh Transport Department has announced three new routes for Peoples Bus Service in Karachi, starting from July 22.

The Hawks Bay to Tower route number 13 will be started from July 22 while route number 12 will be extended to Tower via Quaidabad, Korangi and Memon Goth, from July 23.

From July 24, the new route EV 4 will provide service from Bahria Town to Numaish while another route of Yousaf Goth to Tower will start from July 25.

Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that efforts are underway to extend the services of the public transport in Karachi through new routes. The aim of these new routes is to provide citizens with cheaper, easier, and more comfortable travel facilities.

He stated that serving the people indiscriminately is the determination of the Sindh government. He added that the provincial government will bring in more buses for the convenience of the citizens and initiate new routes.