New routes for Peoples Bus Service in Karachi announced; check details

KARACHI – The Sindh Transport Department has announced three new routes for Peoples Bus Service in Karachi, starting from July 22.
The Hawks Bay to Tower route number 13 will be started from July 22 while route number 12 will be extended to Tower via Quaidabad, Korangi and Memon Goth, from July 23.
From July 24, the new route EV 4 will provide service from Bahria Town to Numaish while another route of Yousaf Goth to Tower will start from July 25.
Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that efforts are underway to extend the services of the public transport in Karachi through new routes. The aim of these new routes is to provide citizens with cheaper, easier, and more comfortable travel facilities.
He stated that serving the people indiscriminately is the determination of the Sindh government. He added that the provincial government will bring in more buses for the convenience of the citizens and initiate new routes.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|280.8
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
