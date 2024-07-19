Actor Tipu Sharif’s father passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan actor Tipu Sharif’s father died after illness at a hospital in Karachi on Friday.

The Mannat Murad starlet shared the sad news on social media platform Instagram.

“By Allah’s Will, my father has passed away,” he wrote, adding that the funeral prayers of her father, Ikram Bhhatti, will be offered after Asr prayer at Masjid-e-Abu Bakr Siddiq (RA), Clifton, Karachi.

Fans and celebrities have expressed condolence over the sad demise of Sharif’s father, and prayed for eternal peace.