Are Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leaving showbiz industry?

Popular showbiz couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have hinted at stepping away from the entertainment industry in the future.

In a recent interview, Ayeza made a surprising revelation when asked about her long-term plans with Danish. Responding to a question about where she would escape to if given the chance to leave everything behind, Ayeza replied, “A day will come when Danish and I will disappear — not just from the screen, but from social media as well — and we’ll move to Switzerland.”

The unexpected revelation left many fans shocked and emotional. Some commented, “Please don’t disappear without telling us,” while others urged the couple not to leave at all. Meanwhile, a few social media users responded with curiosity and impatience, saying, “Why someday? Why not now?”

Ayeza and Danish, known for their strong chemistry both on and off screen, continue to win hearts — and their recent statement has sparked widespread conversation among their fanbase.