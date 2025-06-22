Diljit Dosanjh unveils trailer for ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ featuring Hania Aamir

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has officially released the trailer for his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, which stars acclaimed Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a prominent role.

The film is set to release internationally on June 27.

Notably, Diljit has faced strong criticism from segments of the Indian film industry, especially the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), over the casting of a Pakistani actress in the project.

The controversy has sparked heated debate, but the excitement surrounding the film’s release continues to grow.