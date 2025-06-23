Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan 22K and 24K per tola rates – 23 June 2025

Gold rates in Pakistan moved to near record levels on Monday, showing bullish momentum in international market. Price of single tola of gold climbed to an unprecedented Rs 358,465, while the rate for ten grams rose by Rs 1,256, closing at Rs 307,325.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 358,465 Rs3,878 Lahore 358,465 Rs3,878 Islamabad 358,465 Rs3,878 Peshawar 358,465 Rs3,878 Quetta 358,465 Rs3,878 Sialkot 358,465 Rs3,878 Hyderabad 358,465 Rs3,878 Faisalabad 358,465 Rs3,878

Global price saw losses to reach $3,363 per ounce. Market experts link the tweaks to uncertain economic signals and ongoing global geopolitical risks.

Gold rate 22k

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Gold 328,533 268,800 Per 10 Gram Gold 281,673 230,460 Per 1 Gram Gold 28,167 23,046 Per Ounce 798,336 653,184

The sharp rebound comes after five straight days of losses, which marked the first weekly decline in nearly a month. Analysts view the current movement as a possible signal of stabilization or a shift in sentiment, especially as global inflation concerns and geopolitical developments continue to influence safe-haven demand.

Investors are now closely watching the global economic outlook and interest rate signals, which could further impact the trajectory of precious metal prices in the days ahead.