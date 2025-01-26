Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Price in Pakistan Today – January 26, 2025 Sunday

Gold Rate in Pakistan on January 26, 2025, is Rs289,400 per tola and the rate of 10 grams of 24Karat gold remains at Rs248,113 on Sunday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 261,640 per tola, 21 Karat 249,737 and 18 Karat at 214,000.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 26 January 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs289,400
10 Grams Rs248,113

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs289,400 Rs248,113
Islamabad Rs289,400 Rs248,113
Lahore Rs289,400 Rs248,113
Multan Rs289,400 Rs248,113
Peshawar Rs289,400 Rs248,113

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 January 2025

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 279.7 281.4
EUR (Euro) EUR 291.5 294.25
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 346 349.5
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.9 76.55
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 74.25 74.8
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 177.25 179.5
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 738.6 746.6
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 194.6 197
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 37.59 37.99
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 38.48 38.88
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.43 35.78
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.14 3.23
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.81 1.87
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 896.3 905.8
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.14 62.74
NZD (New Zealand $) NZD 155.78 157.78
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.41 24.71
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 722.9 731.4
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.78 76.48
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.5 208.5
SEK (Swedish Korona) SEK 25.01 25.31
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 303.71 306.51
THB (Thai Baht) THB 8.05 8.2
 

