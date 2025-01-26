Gold Price in Pakistan Today – January 26, 2025 Sunday

Gold Rate in Pakistan on January 26, 2025, is Rs289,400 per tola and the rate of 10 grams of 24Karat gold remains at Rs248,113 on Sunday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 261,640 per tola, 21 Karat 249,737 and 18 Karat at 214,000.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 26 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs289,400 10 Grams Rs248,113

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad