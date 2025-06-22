Oic Condemns Israeli Aggression On Iran

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, calling for an immediate halt to the aggression and expressing deep concern over the escalating conflict.

In a joint declaration issued after a foreign ministers’ meeting in Istanbul, the 57-member body denounced Israel’s actions and stressed the urgency of ending its military strikes. The OIC warned that the situation is rapidly deteriorating and poses a serious threat to regional stability.

To support diplomatic efforts, the OIC announced the formation of a ministerial contact group to engage with key international and regional stakeholders. The group’s aim is to help de-escalate tensions and seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The OIC also called on the global community to take effective deterrent measures against Israel and to hold it accountable for its violations and crimes.

In a separate statement, the OIC expressed “deep concern” over recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, describing them as a “dangerous escalation” that risks further inflaming the region and undermining peace and security.