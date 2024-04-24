Who leaked Usman Bhalli's viral videos online?

TikTokers and digital creators continue to fall prey to leaked videos with latest member of the disgraced list is Sialkot-based TikToker Usman Bhalli.

The X-rated clips of Silent Girl's husband violated the family's privacy and led to harassment and other forms of exploitation. The obscene clips were all over the internet, sparking new controversy.

A viral clip shows Bhalli filming himself during private moments with his wife. Another lewd video circulating online shows Bhalli and the woman naked in a compromising position.

Usman Bhalli Viral Videos

As the video leaks appeared in the trending section on X and other social sites, the victim and his first wife took to social media to address the controversy.

Silent Girl claimed that it was an old video, and the couple accused an unidentified individual for sharing it online to disrupt her family matters.

The two also requested people to stop sharing the clips on social media.