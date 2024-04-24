Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanVideosViral

Who leaked Usman Bhalli's viral videos online?

Web Desk
11:51 AM | 24 Apr, 2024
Who leaked Usman Bhalli's viral videos online?
Source: social media

TikTokers and digital creators continue to fall prey to leaked videos with latest member of the disgraced list is Sialkot-based TikToker Usman Bhalli.

The X-rated clips of Silent Girl's husband violated the family's privacy and led to harassment and other forms of exploitation. The obscene clips were all over the internet, sparking new controversy.

A viral clip shows Bhalli filming himself during private moments with his wife. Another lewd video circulating online shows Bhalli and the woman naked in a compromising position.

Usman Bhalli Viral Videos

As the video leaks appeared in the trending section on X and other social sites, the victim and his first wife took to social media to address the controversy.

Silent Girl claimed that it was an old video, and the couple accused an unidentified individual for sharing it online to disrupt her family matters.

The two also requested people to stop sharing the clips on social media.

TikToker Usman Bhalli’s obscene videos with 'wife' go viral

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:49 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

'Get your sister married with Babar Azam', Nazish Jahangir responds ...

01:28 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

HEC Higher Education Aptitude Test for Scholarships, M.Phil, and Ph.D ...

11:51 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Usman Bhalli's viral videos online?

11:31 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

'Pakistan eyes Pension, BISP cuts' in upcoming budget to fix broken ...

10:01 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit 

11:02 AM | 24 Apr, 2024

Latest Update on Punjab’s iPad scheme for Students

Most viewed

05:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

TikToker Usman Bhalli’s obscene videos with 'wife' go viral

07:04 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

04:18 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Local holiday announced in Lahore on April 23

04:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Video of woman running over highway police officer gets viral

07:05 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Lahore to Bahawalnagar motorway map unveiled

05:19 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Karachi traffic plan for April 23, 2024: Roads closed ahead of ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:57 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

IATA warns Pakistan to release airline revenues as economic crunch lingers on

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Gold registers recovery as per tola price up by Rs1,100

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.2 296.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: