Humayun Saeed kisses Saboor Ali, video goes viral

Web Desk
12:30 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
Humayun Saeed kisses Saboor Ali, video goes viral

The interaction between two renowned Pakistani showbiz personalities, Saboor Ali and Humayun Saeed, has infuriated social media users.

The viral video was actually recorded during a stage play titled ‘Jaan-e-Jaan’ held at the Arts Council in Karachi, which was attended by several prominent industry figures, including actor Yasir Hussain.

While it was common for showbiz artists to meet each other after the play, the sight of actress Saboor Ali and Humayun Saeed hugging each other upset social media users.

In the video, Saboor Ali can be seen attending the event at the Arts Council with her husband Ali Ansari.

As soon as Saboor Ali saw Humayun Saeed in the crowd, she greeted him and they hugged each other.

During this time, the act of Humayun Saeed showing intimacy towards Saboor Ali by giving her a kiss and bringing her closer surprised social media users.

The closeness of these two artists in a public setting led to criticism from social media users, who pointed out Saboor Ali’s disregard for social norms.

One user wrote, “We used to watch Pakistani dramas instead of Indian dramas because there was no obscenity in them, but ever since Pakistani artists got a taste of Bollywood, they have gone crazy; this behavior is not appropriate for you.”

Another user called this act adultery and questioned why they couldn’t put an end to such acts.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

