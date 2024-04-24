Humayun Saeed kisses Saboor Ali, video goes viral

The interaction between two renowned Pakistani showbiz personalities, Saboor Ali and Humayun Saeed, has infuriated social media users.
The viral video was actually recorded during a stage play titled ‘Jaan-e-Jaan’ held at the Arts Council in Karachi, which was attended by several prominent industry figures, including actor Yasir Hussain.
While it was common for showbiz artists to meet each other after the play, the sight of actress Saboor Ali and Humayun Saeed hugging each other upset social media users.
In the video, Saboor Ali can be seen attending the event at the Arts Council with her husband Ali Ansari.
As soon as Saboor Ali saw Humayun Saeed in the crowd, she greeted him and they hugged each other.
During this time, the act of Humayun Saeed showing intimacy towards Saboor Ali by giving her a kiss and bringing her closer surprised social media users.
The closeness of these two artists in a public setting led to criticism from social media users, who pointed out Saboor Ali’s disregard for social norms.
One user wrote, “We used to watch Pakistani dramas instead of Indian dramas because there was no obscenity in them, but ever since Pakistani artists got a taste of Bollywood, they have gone crazy; this behavior is not appropriate for you.”
Another user called this act adultery and questioned why they couldn’t put an end to such acts.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
