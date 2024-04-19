Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral

Web Desk
02:30 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral

TikTok star Hareem Shah has made the headlines due to her growing list of viral videos that hit the nerve of public.

This time around, Hareem’s new TikTok video is doing rounds on the internet platforms. 

Couple of days ago, her alleged private video leaked. Responding to the leaked video, she termed it fake and fabricated.

Hareem was of the view that every woman deserves to be treated with respect. She further told netizens to shift their focus to Palestine, rather than disseminating silly posts about her personal life.

The social media influencer responded as internet users shared her alleged clips in which she can be seen spending time with an unidentified man.

Hareem Shah responds after trending over ‘leaked’ viral videos

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

02:30 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral

08:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Raj Kundra's assets seized in Bitcoin Ponzi Scam, Shilpa Shetty in ...

02:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Ken Doll claps back at Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui over ...

01:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Parineeti Chopra clears air about pregnancy, plastic surgery rumours

12:13 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hania Aamir’s new pictures from London trip go viral

05:29 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Mahira Khan sets pulses racing with new photoshoot in black outfit

Lifestyle

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

02:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Must Read: Sania Mirza's heartfelt revelation

12:49 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai gets offer to recoup Bitcoin loss in just 2 months

07:57 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Best Modest Western wear dress

01:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Is Iqra Aziz pregnant again? Yasir Hussain opens up about second child

05:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Inside Actor Asad Siddique birthday celebrations

Advertisement

Latest

02:30 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: