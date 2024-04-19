TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral

TikTok star Hareem Shah has made the headlines due to her growing list of viral videos that hit the nerve of public.

This time around, Hareem’s new TikTok video is doing rounds on the internet platforms.

Couple of days ago, her alleged private video leaked. Responding to the leaked video, she termed it fake and fabricated.

Hareem was of the view that every woman deserves to be treated with respect. She further told netizens to shift their focus to Palestine, rather than disseminating silly posts about her personal life.

The social media influencer responded as internet users shared her alleged clips in which she can be seen spending time with an unidentified man.