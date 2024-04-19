Gold prices go up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price registered upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan in line with increasing international prices on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs500 per tola to settle at Rs250,700.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $5 to reach $2,400.

A day earlier, gold witnessed the first loss in four days of the running business week after it touched record high-level in Pakistan.

The per tola gold price dipped by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs250,200 in domestic market on Thursday. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,458 to close at Rs214,506 in Pakistan.

The precious commodity also saw downward trend in international market as per ounce price decreased by $17 to $2,395.