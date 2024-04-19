Honda CD 70 Dream latest price, installment plan in Pakistan April 2024

LAHORE – Honda CD70 Dream has managed to grab the prominent position in motorcycle market of Pakistan owing its sporty looks, eye-catching design, impressive fuel efficiency, and outstanding comfort.
The two-wheeler Dream model of Honda features slender bodywork, razor-sharp headlight, and eye-catching taillight. Additionally, a range of colours are offered by the company, allowing riders to select the favourit colour.
The Honda CD 70 Dream is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, as it covers a distance of 55 kilometers per litre.
A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream.
Colours
The Honda CD 70 Dream is available in three colours, Red, Black, and silver.
As of April 2024, Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan stands at Rs168,900.
The Meezan Bank offers Riba-free financing of motorbikes. Here are three different installment plans for the Honda CD 70 Dream offered by the bank:
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
