Honda CD 70 Dream latest price, installment plan in Pakistan April 2024

LAHORE – Honda CD70 Dream has managed to grab the prominent position in motorcycle market of Pakistan owing its sporty looks, eye-catching design, impressive fuel efficiency, and outstanding comfort.

The two-wheeler Dream model of Honda features slender bodywork, razor-sharp headlight, and eye-catching taillight. Additionally, a range of colours are offered by the company, allowing riders to select the favourit colour.

The Honda CD 70 Dream is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, as it covers a distance of 55 kilometers per litre.

A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream.

Colours

The Honda CD 70 Dream is available in three colours, Red, Black, and silver.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan April 2024

As of April 2024, Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan stands at Rs168,900.

Honda CD 70 Dream Installment Plans with Meezan Bank

The Meezan Bank offers Riba-free financing of motorbikes. Here are three different installment plans for the Honda CD 70 Dream offered by the bank: