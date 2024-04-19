Yashma Gill shares unseen photos, clips from her hospital stay

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Yashma Gill recently underwent a surgery a hospital and now she has penned down an appreciation not for the friends for their support during her “worst times”.

Taking to Instagram, the Khel star also shared a slew of photos and clips showing how the co-stars and friends supported her during her stay at hospital. She extended special thanks to Hania Aamir for looking after her tirelessly.

One of the photos shows, Hania and Yashma sleeping on the same bed of the hospital while another shows another friend sleeping on the floor.

“Friends who proved to be family,” Yashma Gill started his note with this phrase while admitting that she is super late for writing this appreciation note.

“I know I’m posting this super late, but the appreciation is long overdue. I was waiting to fully recover. I cannot begin to express how much your help and prayers made my worst times so much easier. You beautiful souls, inside and out, I can never thank you enough. In memory of being my most annoying self for you all”, she penned.

“And to the one who stayed overnight and looked after me tirelessly YOU ARE MY SISTER @haniaheheofficial,” she added.

Gill embarked on her career in 2016 and has appeared in various hit dramas in supporting roles. She carries a string of successful television series including Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Haya, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, and Ishq Munafiq.