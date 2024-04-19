Yashma Gill shares unseen photos, clips from her hospital stay

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Yashma Gill recently underwent a surgery a hospital and now she has penned down an appreciation not for the friends for their support during her “worst times”.
Taking to Instagram, the Khel star also shared a slew of photos and clips showing how the co-stars and friends supported her during her stay at hospital. She extended special thanks to Hania Aamir for looking after her tirelessly.
One of the photos shows, Hania and Yashma sleeping on the same bed of the hospital while another shows another friend sleeping on the floor.
“Friends who proved to be family,” Yashma Gill started his note with this phrase while admitting that she is super late for writing this appreciation note.
“I know I’m posting this super late, but the appreciation is long overdue. I was waiting to fully recover. I cannot begin to express how much your help and prayers made my worst times so much easier. You beautiful souls, inside and out, I can never thank you enough. In memory of being my most annoying self for you all”, she penned.
“And to the one who stayed overnight and looked after me tirelessly YOU ARE MY SISTER @haniaheheofficial,” she added.
Gill embarked on her career in 2016 and has appeared in various hit dramas in supporting roles. She carries a string of successful television series including Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Haya, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, and Ishq Munafiq.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
