Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.

Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today