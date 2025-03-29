Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2025 – Today Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams

Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

Gold saw massive buying in the local and international market and per tola price remained at 323,380, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stands at 277,246 on March 29 Saturday, in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 295,875 per tola, 21 karat at 282,562, and 18 Karat at 242,225.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Saraffa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price
24K (per Tola) Rs 323,380
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 277,246

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs 323,380 Rs 277,246
Islamabad Rs 323,380 Rs 277,246
Lahore Rs 323,380 Rs 277,246
Multan Rs 323,380 Rs 277,246
Peshawar Rs 323,380 Rs 277,246

 

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 29 March 2025 Saturday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.3 282
Euro EUR 301.5 304.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361.5 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.9 906.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.73 160.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 313.94 316.69
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

