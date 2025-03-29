Gold Rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2025 – Today Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams

Gold saw massive buying in the local and international market and per tola price remained at 323,380, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stands at 277,246 on March 29 Saturday, in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 295,875 per tola, 21 karat at 282,562, and 18 Karat at 242,225.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Saraffa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs 323,380 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 277,246

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi