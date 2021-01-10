#MartialLaw – Memes rain online after Zaid Hamid puts Pakistan on 'high alert' during blackout
Defence commentator and columnist Zaid Hamid gathered quite a lot of unwanted attention last night as Pakistan went through the nationwide blackout by suggesting threats to national security in a tweet where he said, “Power breakdown in entire Pakistan! Pakistan Air force be on red alert! Guys, be ready...!”

Pakistani Twitterati took this by the teeth and proved once again how they deal with such statements – with wit and sarcasm. The hashtag #MartialLaw soon became trending in the country.

Judging from the tweets, we’re sure some of them were pretty upset when the blackout turned out to be just a powerline failure.

Here are some tweets that show how lightly most Pakistani people take conspiracy theories and how they deal with issues like blackouts:

Some even compared the Pakistani reaction to the blackout to those of other countries when they face similar situations while others prayed for patients in hospitals and those in need of electricity for health reasons:

A massive power outage was reported late Saturday night from several cities across Pakistan, with electricity remained suspended in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Bhakkar, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Bahawalpur and Sukkur for 15 hours.

The breakdown extended as far as Azad Kashmir and Balochistan. Mobile and internet services were also affected due to the breakdown and continued to remain disrupted the next day.

On Sunday morning, Power Minister Omar Ayub said teams are facing difficulties due to heavy fog and the exact reason behind the technical fault will be identified once the fog lifts.

