Lahore man gets death penalty for murdering Kabaddi player over match loss

LAHORE – A court in Lahore has sentenced a man to death for murdering a Kabaddi player after losing a match.

The verdict was delivered after a session of hearings in which the prosecution successfully proved its case.

Additional Sessions Judge Shoaib Anwar Qureshi handed down the death sentence, along with a fine of Rs200,000, to the convicted murderer.

The case dates back to 2022 when the Kaahna Police filed charges against the accused.

Prosecutor Muhammad Shabbir Khan presented the witnesses in court, who confirmed that the accused shot and killed the Kabaddi player in a fit of rage following the match defeat.

The prosecution argued that the murder was a result of the accused’s frustration and anger over the loss, ultimately leading to the tragic killing.