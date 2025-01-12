Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PIA Flights to UK set to resume as Defence Minister Khawaja Asif unveils date

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume flights to London and Manchester by February 2025, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said.

Speaking with a local news channel, the Minister said PIA will not only relaunch services to Britain but will also introduce flights to 19 European cities, including Barcelona and Milan. Additionally, the airline is planning to extend its network to the US and Canada.

He emphasized that these new routes will enhance the airline’s market value, making it more attractive prospect for privatization. This comes as part of PIA’s ongoing efforts to recover from operational and reputational challenges in recent years.

The airline resumed flights to France, marking first flight to Paris after over four years. Passengers, along with PIA officials, were welcomed by Pakistan’s Charge d’Affairs and the local community, with the event seen as strengthening ties between Pakistan, France, and the European Union. Passengers expressed satisfaction with the direct flight’s reduced travel time and quality service.

In another development, Pakistani government decided to rehire Ernst & Young to assist with the renewed privatization effort for airline, despite previous dissatisfaction with the firm’s handling of the last attempt. Sharif led government plans to issue new advertisements to attract more bidders after a failed privatization attempt. The airline’s prospects have improved following the reopening of European routes and a supportive IMF-backed decision to inject funds into the loss making airline.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

