Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi to lead Gaza Million March today in solidarity with Palestinians

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is set to see Gaza Million March as Jamaat-e-Islami takes to the streets over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The right-wing party announced plans for Gaza Million March at Sea View to express solidarity with Palestinians enduring oppression by Israel. The march will begin at Nishan-e-Pakistan in the evening, with Jamat-e-Islami Karachi chapter leader Munem Zafar urging Karachiites to come together and support the people of Gaza.

JI leaders lamented the catastrophic situation in Gaza as people are suffering, which most of us could not assume. Jamaat-e-Islami leaders called for holding deep religious significance for Palestine.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to assisting Palestinians, especially those affected by the Gaza conflict. He condemned the international community’s inaction in stopping the violence and expressed sympathy for the suffering of Palestinians.

The premier pledged that more students from Gaza would be invited to study in South Asian nation, with all costs covered by the government. He concluded by praising the resilience and hope of the Palestinian people.

So far, over 46,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in violence that started in late 2023, with most casualties being women and children. The ongoing violence has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Amid the global condemnations, head of Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City Pope Francis also condemned Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, calling it shameful. Pope lamented bombing of civilians and the severe living conditions in Gaza, where children are reportedly dying from the cold due to a lack of electricity. He called for an end to the violence and expressed concerns about the destruction of hospitals and the energy network in the region.

Pope also denounced anti-Semitism and urged for an end to the war in Ukraine and other global conflicts, while highlighting the urgency of addressing climate change.

