Stage Actress Mahnoor makes shocking ‘rape allegations’ against Sargodha DPO Asad Malhi

LAHORE – Pakistani stage actor Mahnoor lodged a formal complaint and made shocking claims of alleged sexual assault against the District Police Officer of Sargodha Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi.

The Sher Dil actress, who also holds Canadian citizenship, sought justice from Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar. In her application, Mahnoor alleges that a PSP officer sexually assaulted her at gunpoint at DPO house, where she was called to recover money, allegedly seized by police.

She claims that DPO recorded indecent videos of her while subjecting her to sexual assault. Delving into details, the victim said she DPO’s operator contacted her, promising to help recover her Rs60 million, but instead brought her to the DPO’s residence, where she was subjected to assault.

Mahnoor shared her ordeal of how she was stripped and threatened with death. She also expressed concerns over potential blackmail and threats related to the dissemination of her private videos and possibility of being falsely implicated in legal cases. Mahnoor also mentioned reaching out to Canadian embassy, seeking justice.

She called for an immediate investigation and demanded that a case be registered against the senior police officer. The situation garnered widespread attention, raising serious questions about the misuse of power and the safety of women.

Punjab Police is yet to respond to these serious allegations and what measures will be taken to ensure justice for the showbiz star.

