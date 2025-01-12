Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KP to dismantle all bunkers in violence-hit Kurram as peace effort underway

PESHAWAR – Kurram District is preparing for bunker demolition amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis in violence-hit regions, that saw scores of deaths in a months-long dispute.

Reports in local media said bunkers of warring tribes in the region will be dismantled in the villages of Khar Kaly and Balash Khel in accordance with the Kohat peace truce. The district will also continue the collection of weapons until February 1, as part of efforts to stabilize area.

The stern measures were taken by KP apex committee to dismantle bunkers after violent tribal clashes in region, which resulted in over 130 deaths and significant displacement.

It all started after an attack on a convoy that killed over three dozen people. Amid the sporadic clashes, the district faced severe shortages of food and medicine, with reports indicating that at least 147 children have died due to a lack of essential supplies.

In response to the crisis, 12 additional vehicles carrying relief supplies and food items arrived in Parachinar on Saturday. Assistant Commissioner Manan Khan confirmed that these vehicles, which traveled from Hangu, delivered supplies to various areas in Kurram, including Teri Mengal, Boshra, and Gaghri. Strict security measures were enforced along the Tal-Parachinar highway to ensure the safe distribution of aid.

The Parachinar-Tal main highway remains closed, causing further hardship for residents. Reports suggest that at least 40 vehicles are waiting to travel from Tal to Parachinar, and local business leaders are calling for at least 500 trucks to help ease the dire situation in Upper Kurram.

Protests continue in Lower Kurram, where residents are demanding a relief package for victims of the Begun incident and compensation for their losses. Demonstrators have vowed to continue their protests until their demands are met.

KP enforces curfew in Kurram to ensure peace

