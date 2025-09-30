Veteran comedian Lucky Dear passes away in Lahore

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani comedian Lucky Dear has passed away at a public hospital in Lahore, just days after falling into a coma.

Family members have confirmed his death, but the timing for his funeral prayers is yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, Lucky Dear slipped into a coma after suffering from multiple organ failure, affecting his liver, lungs, and stomach.

His condition had been critical, and hospital sources revealed that his treatment was ongoing in the medical emergency ICU of Mayo Hospital, where he was under constant medical supervision.

Doctors had appealed for public prayers in hopes of his recovery, but despite efforts, he succumbed to his illness. Hospital officials confirmed that Lucky Dear’s medical treatment was being provided at the government’s expense.

In the days leading up to his passing, doctors had restricted family visits to avoid any disturbances during his critical treatment, following the latest medical tests.

The comedy world and his fans are mourning the loss of a beloved figure known for his remarkable talent and contribution to the entertainment industry.