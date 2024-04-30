Search

US launches “Gender-Smart Farm” to support women farmers in Kasur

Web Desk
03:38 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
LAHORE—The US Consul General in Lahore, Kristin K. Hawkins, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director, Maura O'Brien, recently inaugurated a unique "gender-smart farm" in Kasur.

The farm, established with the help of USAID, aims to provide female farmers with the necessary resources and tools to achieve economic success.

The "gender-smart" farm includes an on-farm daycare centre, female restrooms, a rest area for women, and access to clean drinking water.

“For many years, the United States has supported initiatives to empower Pakistani women – including women in rural areas, who play a vital role in Pakistan’s agriculture sector,” Consul General Hawkins said. “Today’s event marks an exciting step forward in our efforts.”

This new farm builds on a decades-long partnership between the US and Pakistan in agriculture. The United States has supported many efforts to empower Pakistani women farmers, including offering training on agricultural best practices and fostering connections with micro-finance institutions and breeder associations.

“When women are economically empowered, they reinvest in their families and communities. This promotes economic growth and stability,” noted Consul General Hawkins.

Private sector representatives and farmers also attended the inauguration.

