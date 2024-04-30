Motorcycle, car driving license fee in Lahore [April 2024 update]

LAHORE – It is mandatory to obtain the valid driving license to drive motorcycles and vehicles in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.
You can face traffic challan for driving the vehicles without the license as police have launched a crackdown against such riders. Motorcycle and motorcar driving permit is the most common license obtained by the citizens.
Documents Required for Motorcycle, Car Driving License
Below mentioned documents required for regular driving license:
Copy of CNIC
3 Passport size photographs
Medical certificate (issued by authorized medical practitioner)
Medical Fitness Certificate (only for the candidates of the age of 50 years or above)
Application form (A)
Original learner permit (at least 42 days within validity period)
Paste relevant ticket on the document
Rs. 180 on STR form have to be deposited in the branch after passing the test.
Motorcycle, Car Driving License Fee April 2024
Earlier this year, the Punjab government has enforced the revised fee structure for issuance of driving licenses of various categories, including the motorcycle and car.
After the revision, the per year fee for motorcycle and car stands at Rs2130.
