05:13 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
Don't Wait, Click and Save Up To 70% OFF: Ideas Great Summer Sale Exclusive Online Launch!

Welcome some new breezy styles as it is time to elevate your wardrobe with vibrant colors, summer-ready styles, and designs that scream the sunshine vibes! For all the people looking to revamp their wardrobes, we have good news: The Ideas Great Summer Sale is going live exclusively online from the 28th of April at www.gulahmedshop.com, and you can shop over 4,000 products at up to 70% OFF. This sale offers the best discounts on high-quality fabrics, ready-to-wear collections, shoes, bags, home products, and more!  

The Ultimate Family Fixture 

Shopping for everybody individually in your family could be a hassle. Now, you won't have to hop from website to website because your ultimate family shopping fixture is here! Experience the shopping extravaganza with The Ideas Great Summer Sale and explore trendy women's fabric, Pret wear, stylish men’s fabric, Eastern and Western attire for kids and adults, and also check out the sale on shoes, bags, and home goods. 

This accessibility is what exactly makes the sale so great!  

Best Prices, Unmatchable Quality! 

In the current economic climate, finding quality for a lower price is difficult, but with Ideas, it is the ultimate reality. Now, you can get the finest quality without breaking your pocket and save a lot of money while enjoying the best products and services. For your convenience, the delivery only costs Flat 99 Rs on all orders! Yes, you can get all that you want right at your doorstep without any hassle.

Never Ending Variety 

Explore a never-ending variety that offers diversity within the colors, styles, and designs. You can find some chic contemporary fits, ethnic statements, intricate embroideries, fabrics, products that elevate your living space, trendy Western styles, and more!  There are more than 4,000 products on sale, and you can find something for everybody. 

The variety ensures you find your perfect fit, accessories, and pairing items to complete your looks.  

Shop now or lose your chance! 

This April is your chance to give your wardrobe the much-awaited revamp. Channel your inner fashionista and find potential in outfits. Head over to www.gulahmedshop.com and immerse yourself in the limitless voyage that offers the best products at the best pricing.  

Enjoy the biggest summer collection sale this season, and don’t lose your chance to get high-quality products. From clothes to accessories and home products, there is something for everybody, so what is the wait for? Avail up to 70% OFF exclusively online TODAY, because why settle for less when you can shop the best?

07:31 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Man marries mother-in-law in Bihar

Gold & Silver

02:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, other currencies - 30 April 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

