Search

Pakistan

SBP receives $1.1 billion loan tranche from IMF

05:26 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
SBP receives $1.1 billion loan tranche from IMF
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received around $1.1 billion in its account from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IMF Executive Board completed the second review under the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) in its meeting on April 29, 2024 and approved disbursement of SDR 828 million (around $1.1 billion) for Pakistan.

A day earlier, the Executive Board of the IMF has given the green light for a $1.1 billion loan to Pakistan.

In an official statement released on its website, the IMF stated, "The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has completed the second and final review of Pakistan’s economic reform program supported by the IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). This decision paves the way for an immediate disbursement of SDR 828 million (approximately $1.1 billion), bringing the total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 2.250 billion (approximately $3 billion)."

Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, highlighted the progress Pakistan has made in restoring economic stability under the 2023 Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). She emphasized the importance of capitalizing on this stability through continued adherence to sound macroeconomic policies and structural reforms to foster stronger, inclusive, and sustainable growth. Sayeh stressed the need for ongoing external support.

The IMF underscored the appropriateness of the State Bank of Pakistan's tight monetary policy stance until inflation returns to more moderate levels. It emphasized the importance of further enhancements in the functioning of the foreign exchange market and a market-determined exchange rate to bolster resilience against external shocks and attract financing for growth. Additionally, it called for sustained efforts to rebuild foreign exchange reserves and address undercapitalized financial institutions to ensure financial stability.

The loan, which is anticipated to be disbursed this week, represents the final tranche of a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) secured by Pakistan last summer to avert a sovereign default. This decision follows discussions during the IMF Executive Board meeting in Washington.

IMF board to meet on April 29 to approve $1.1b disbursement for Pakistan

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:33 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Islamabad police notify fee structure for various services

05:29 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices by Rs 11.88 per kilogram

05:26 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

SBP receives $1.1 billion loan tranche from IMF

05:18 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Ex-AGP Irfan Qadir appointed legal consultant to President

04:11 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Motorcycle, car driving license fee in Lahore [April 2024 update]

03:38 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

US launches “Gender-Smart Farm” to support women farmers in Kasur

Pakistan

11:44 AM | 28 Apr, 2024

Roshan Gharana Program 2024 Apply Online

11:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Rawalpindi real estate agent fatally shoots himself amidst financial ...

09:21 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince discuss investment ties, Gaza ...

01:35 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Uber just shut down services in Lahore, but why?

11:22 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Sindh Rangers Jobs 2024: Check all details here to Apply Online

08:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

KIA Stonic EX+ price cut by 25% in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

07:31 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Man marries mother-in-law in Bihar

Gold & Silver

02:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, other currencies - 30 April 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: