OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices by Rs 11.88 per kilogram

05:29 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
LPG Price

In a recent development, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revealed a significant reduction in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices for the month of May, bringing relief to consumers across Pakistan.

According to the latest notification issued by OGRA, the price of LPG has been slashed by PKR 11.88 per kilogram. This substantial decrease sets the new price of LPG at PKR 238 per kilogram.

In addition to the per kilogram reduction, the price adjustment also impacts the cost of domestic cylinders. With the reduction in LPG prices, the price of a standard 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder has been lowered by PKR 140, now priced at PKR 2,813.

This announcement by OGRA is expected to alleviate financial burdens for households and businesses reliant on LPG for cooking and heating purposes. The reduction in prices comes as welcome news amidst economic challenges, providing some respite to consumers.

Gold & Silver

02:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, other currencies - 30 April 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

