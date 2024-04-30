OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices by Rs 11.88 per kilogram

In a recent development, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revealed a significant reduction in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices for the month of May, bringing relief to consumers across Pakistan.

According to the latest notification issued by OGRA, the price of LPG has been slashed by PKR 11.88 per kilogram. This substantial decrease sets the new price of LPG at PKR 238 per kilogram.

In addition to the per kilogram reduction, the price adjustment also impacts the cost of domestic cylinders. With the reduction in LPG prices, the price of a standard 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder has been lowered by PKR 140, now priced at PKR 2,813.

This announcement by OGRA is expected to alleviate financial burdens for households and businesses reliant on LPG for cooking and heating purposes. The reduction in prices comes as welcome news amidst economic challenges, providing some respite to consumers.