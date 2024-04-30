OGRA announces decrease in LPG prices by Rs 11.88 per kilogram

In a recent development, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revealed a significant reduction in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices for the month of May, bringing relief to consumers across Pakistan.
According to the latest notification issued by OGRA, the price of LPG has been slashed by PKR 11.88 per kilogram. This substantial decrease sets the new price of LPG at PKR 238 per kilogram.
In addition to the per kilogram reduction, the price adjustment also impacts the cost of domestic cylinders. With the reduction in LPG prices, the price of a standard 11.8-kilogram domestic cylinder has been lowered by PKR 140, now priced at PKR 2,813.
This announcement by OGRA is expected to alleviate financial burdens for households and businesses reliant on LPG for cooking and heating purposes. The reduction in prices comes as welcome news amidst economic challenges, providing some respite to consumers.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
