Ex-AGP Irfan Qadir appointed legal consultant to President

05:18 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
Former Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Irfan Qadir, has been appointed as a legal consultant to the President. The cabinet secretariat issued a notification following the approval of the Prime Minister, designating Qadir to the president's secretariat for a two-year contract.

Who is Irfan Qadir?

Irfan Qadir, a renowned Pakistani lawyer and jurist, has held significant positions in the legal and governmental spheres. Serving as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior and as the 29th Attorney-General for Pakistan, Qadir has demonstrated his expertise and commitment to justice. With a career spanning various roles, including Secretary of the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, and positions in Punjab's legal apparatus, Qadir's contributions have left a lasting impact on Pakistan's legal landscape.

Irfan Qadir brings a wealth of legal expertise and experience to his new role, having previously served as the AGP and as a special assistant to PM Shehbaz Sharif during his tenure as the country's premier in 2022.

In a separate development, Prime Minister Shehbaz appointed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the country's Deputy Prime Minister. Dar's appointment was confirmed through a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, making him the third individual in Pakistan's political history to hold this prestigious position.

These appointments underscore the government's commitment to leveraging seasoned professionals to drive legal and diplomatic initiatives at the highest levels of governance.

