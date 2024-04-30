Ex-AGP Irfan Qadir appointed legal consultant to President

Former Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Irfan Qadir, has been appointed as a legal consultant to the President. The cabinet secretariat issued a notification following the approval of the Prime Minister, designating Qadir to the president's secretariat for a two-year contract.
Irfan Qadir, a renowned Pakistani lawyer and jurist, has held significant positions in the legal and governmental spheres. Serving as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior and as the 29th Attorney-General for Pakistan, Qadir has demonstrated his expertise and commitment to justice. With a career spanning various roles, including Secretary of the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, and positions in Punjab's legal apparatus, Qadir's contributions have left a lasting impact on Pakistan's legal landscape.
Irfan Qadir brings a wealth of legal expertise and experience to his new role, having previously served as the AGP and as a special assistant to PM Shehbaz Sharif during his tenure as the country's premier in 2022.
In a separate development, Prime Minister Shehbaz appointed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the country's Deputy Prime Minister. Dar's appointment was confirmed through a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, making him the third individual in Pakistan's political history to hold this prestigious position.
These appointments underscore the government's commitment to leveraging seasoned professionals to drive legal and diplomatic initiatives at the highest levels of governance.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
