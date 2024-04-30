Yashma Gill's Instagram video ignites debate, but why?

Yashma Gill, the renowned Pakistani television actor, found herself amidst criticism after sharing a promotional video on her Instagram account endorsing a personal product for a sanitary napkin brand. Gill, known for her stellar performances in various hit dramas, including Pyar ke Sadqay and Tere Ishq Ke Naam, faced disapproval from some of her fans for her choice of endorsement.
The Instagram video, aimed at promoting the sanitary napkin brand, showcased Gill discussing the product in detail. However, the overt nature of the endorsement did not sit well with a segment of her fanbase. Critics expressed their dissatisfaction, suggesting that endorsements of such products should be done in a more subtle manner.
In conservative societies like Pakistan, where discussions surrounding feminine hygiene products are often considered taboo, the public display of such endorsements was perceived as inappropriate by many social media users. They emphasized the importance of celebrities being mindful of their audience's sensitivities, particularly when endorsing products that touch upon culturally sensitive topics.
The backlash serves as a reminder of the delicate balance celebrities must maintain between commercial opportunities and societal expectations. While endorsements are a common practice in the entertainment industry, the manner in which they are executed can significantly impact public perception and reception. As such, this incident prompts a broader conversation about the responsibilities that come with celebrity influence and the need for cultural sensitivity in advertising strategies.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
