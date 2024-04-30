Search

Lifestyle

Yashma Gill's Instagram video ignites debate, but why?

Web Desk
04:57 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
Yashma Gill

Yashma Gill, the renowned Pakistani television actor, found herself amidst criticism after sharing a promotional video on her Instagram account endorsing a personal product for a sanitary napkin brand. Gill, known for her stellar performances in various hit dramas, including Pyar ke Sadqay and Tere Ishq Ke Naam, faced disapproval from some of her fans for her choice of endorsement.

The Instagram video, aimed at promoting the sanitary napkin brand, showcased Gill discussing the product in detail. However, the overt nature of the endorsement did not sit well with a segment of her fanbase. Critics expressed their dissatisfaction, suggesting that endorsements of such products should be done in a more subtle manner.

In conservative societies like Pakistan, where discussions surrounding feminine hygiene products are often considered taboo, the public display of such endorsements was perceived as inappropriate by many social media users. They emphasized the importance of celebrities being mindful of their audience's sensitivities, particularly when endorsing products that touch upon culturally sensitive topics.

The backlash serves as a reminder of the delicate balance celebrities must maintain between commercial opportunities and societal expectations. While endorsements are a common practice in the entertainment industry, the manner in which they are executed can significantly impact public perception and reception. As such, this incident prompts a broader conversation about the responsibilities that come with celebrity influence and the need for cultural sensitivity in advertising strategies.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

06:38 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer to reunite for drama serial 'Mehshar'

05:13 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Don't Wait, Click and Save Up To 70% OFF: Ideas Great Summer Sale ...

04:57 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Yashma Gill's Instagram video ignites debate, but why?

02:25 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Indian actress commits suicide by hanging herself with ceiling fan

12:19 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Indian actress Amrita Pandey's sudden death after cryptic post ...

11:57 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Durefishan Saleem trolled for wearing 'revealing dress' at awards

Lifestyle

07:49 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai offers Rs1m cash reward for info about person behind his ...

11:24 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

Who was behind deepfake video of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi?

10:29 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Deepfake video of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi leaked online

10:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

08:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai receives support from celebrities after wife's deepfake ...

01:42 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Atif Aslam dazzles at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony in London

Advertisement

Latest

07:31 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Man marries mother-in-law in Bihar

Gold & Silver

02:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, other currencies - 30 April 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: