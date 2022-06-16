Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 June 2022

08:23 AM | 16 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 June 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 140,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 120,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 109,999 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 128,332.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Karachi PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Islamabad PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Peshawar PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Quetta PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Sialkot PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Attock PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Gujranwala PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Jehlum PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Multan PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Bahawalpur PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Gujrat PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Nawabshah PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Chakwal PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Hyderabad PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Nowshehra PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Sargodha PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Faisalabad PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618
Mirpur PKR 140,000 PKR 1,618

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 June 2022
08:22 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 June 2022
08:50 AM | 14 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 June 2022
08:18 AM | 13 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 June 2022
08:27 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 June 2022
08:08 AM | 11 Jun, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 June 2022
08:12 AM | 10 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland's baby? Here’s all you need to know
10:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr