Uber just shut down services in Lahore, but why?

LAHORE – Online ride-sharing service Uber has ceased its operation in Lahore around one and half years after shutting down its services in five major cities, including Karachi and Islamabad.

The company has sent an email to its customers to inform them about their sudden decision, which has been announced without any prior warnings.

The ride-sharing company has not revealed the reasons behind its decision of pulling out of Lahore in a abrupt move.

Uber, however, is offering a discount on Careem as part of compensation. It said customers can us the code LHR50 to give 50% discount on their next five rides on Careem.

Uber has sent an email to its customers in Lahore, stating: ‘We’ve made the difficult decision to no longer offer the Uber app services in Lahore as of April 30, 2024. Ride hailing services will continue to be offered through our subsidary brand Careem and you will have the option to sign up and request a trip on Careem to have a seamless experience”

